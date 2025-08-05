Duo stuffed victim in closet during Bayside home invasion robbery: NYPD

Police from the 111th Precinct are looking for two men who shoved a victim in a closet during a Bayside home invasion robbery on Sunday, Aug. 3.

A Bayside woman was robbed during a home invasion by two masked men in the confines of the 111th Precinct on the night of Sunday, Aug. 3.

The victim was inside a residence at 204-20 46th Ave., just west of the Clearview Expressway, when two heavy-set men approached the door and pushed their way inside, shoving the victim into a closet while they removed personal property and an undetermined amount of cash, an NYPD spokesman said Tuesday. The victim remained in the closet until the suspects fled the scene in a silver sedan in an unknown direction.

There were no injuries reported, police said.

Police described the suspects as Hispanic men with heavy builds.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Aug. 3, the 111th Precinct has reported 18 robberies so far in 2025, 16 fewer than the 34 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 47.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report.