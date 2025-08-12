AM Berger announces $200k in capital funding for Flushing’s 109th Precinct

Assembly Member Sam Berger has announced $200,000 in capital funding for the 109th Precinct to fund new vehicles and safety equipment. QNS file.

Assembly Member Sam Berger announced $200,000 in capital funding for the NYPD’s 109th Precinct during the precinct’s National Night Out event at Bowne Playground last week.

The funding will go toward the purchase of new vehicles and essential public safety equipment, which Berger said will strengthen public safety by ensuring that the 109th Precinct has the resources it needs to protect and serve the local community.

Berger announced the funding at Bowne Playground on Tuesday, Aug. 5 surrounded by officers from the precinct and members of the local community.

The 109th Precinct, which covers the largest geographical precinct jurisdiction in New York City, including areas in Flushing, Whitestone, College Point and other neighborhoods, will be better able to respond to emergencies, conduct patrols and enhance overall public safety, Berger said.

“This investment ensures that our officers are equipped to meet the needs of the communities they serve,” Berger said in a statement. “By investing in new vehicles and updated safety equipment, we are improving response times, supporting neighborhood patrols, and reinforcing our commitment to public safety of these neighborhoods and the families that live in them.”

Chuck Apelian, Chairman of Queens Community Board 7, praised Berger for providing the funding, adding that the grant demonstrates Berger’s commitment to public safety.

“When Sam first met with our Community Board 7 leadership, he made a clear promise he would always support law enforcement and that public safety is his top priority. ’s grant couldn’t demonstrate any clearer that Sam Berger is a true friend to the residents of CB 7Q and the 109 PCT,” Apelian said in a statement.

Kevin O’Donnell, President of the NYPD 109th Community Council, said the grant would be a “major help” for the 109th Precinct.

“It gives us more tools to support our officers and strengthen safety in our community,” O’Donnell said in a statement.