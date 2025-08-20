Police are searching for the gunman gunman, who allegedly shot two store workers at a Briarwood convenience store on Aug. 16.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the gunman who shot two convenience store workers during an armed robbery in Briarwood on the night of Saturday, Aug. 16.

Police say the unidentified suspect entered the bodega, located at 84-48 Manton Street, at 9:30 p.m. and approached a 48-year-old employee, pulled out a handgun, and removed $800 from the cash register. As the gunman attempted to leave, a 52-year-old man tried to stop him. The suspect opened fire, striking both employees multiple times in their bodies. The gunman ran out of the Manton Convenience Store and was last seen running westbound towards Main Street.

EMS responded to the location and rushed the wounded workers to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition. The gunman remains at large, an NYPD spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect entering the store. He has a dark complexion and was wearing a black ski mask, a black T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Aug. 17, the 107th Precinct has reported 69 robberies so far in 2025, four fewer than the 73 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 5.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also down in the precinct with 141 reported so far this year, 41 fewer than the 182 reported at the same point in 2924, a decrease of 22.5%, according to CompStat.