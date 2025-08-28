Brooklyn man charged with animal cruelty for duct taping pit bull in Gwen Ifill Park in Locust Manor: DA

A Brooklyn man was charged with animal cruelty, menacing, and other related crimes after he allegedly wrapped duct tape around the mouth, eye and legs of a pit bull at Gwen Ifill Park in Locust Manor, as well as keeping that dog and four others in unsanitary conditions in the back of a van.

Kristopher Fyffe, 38, of East 83rd Street in Canarsie, was arraigned on Monday night in Queens Criminal Court on a criminal complaint charging him with overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals/failure to provide sustenance; two counts of menacing in the second degree; five counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to impounded animal; two counts of harassment in the second degree; and registration of motor vehicles/fees/renewals.

According to the charges, on Aug. 23, between 6 p.m. and 6:10 p.m., Fyffe was seen on 133rd Street outside Gwen Ifill Park applying duct tape to the face and legs of a white and tan pit bull. The witness and another person confronted Fyffe, who then allegedly waved a knife at them. They called the police. The witness, who had recorded Fyffe’s alleged actions, posted the video to social media. A woman, who saw the video online and recognized Fyffe, reported to police that she had seen Fyffe drive a Honda Odyssey with out-of-state license plates and saw multiple dogs living in the vehicle.

On Aug. 24, between approximately 5:45 p.m. and 5:50 p.m., a police officer spotted Fyffe driving the van on 134th Road and Bedell Street. A computer check revealed that the plates did not match the vehicle registration. When Fyffe was stopped, police from the NYPD’s Quality of Life team allegedly saw that the van contained five kennels, each with a pit bull inside. The kennels were allegedly covered in feces and urine. There was urine in the water bowls and no clean water or food.

“As alleged in the complaint, this defendant gratuitously inflicted harm on a defenseless dog by wrapping the animal’s nose, eyes and legs in duct tape,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “When police confronted the defendant, they found five dogs, housed in kennels, covered in urine and feces in the back of an unregistered minivan. No animal should ever be treated this way and I thank those who intervened and reported these cruel acts to the authorities.”

A forensic veterinarian with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) reviewed videos and photos of the dog seen with the duct tape on its body and said such restraints would have caused the animal pain and suffering, specifically pressure on its tissues, occlusion of blood flow and further pain and discomfort from the removal of the tape.

“We appreciate the swift action taken by the Queens District Attorney’s Office and the New York City Police Department to address animal cruelty, helping ensure that our city’s animals are protected,” ASPCA Vice President of Humane Law Enforcement Howard Lawrence said. “Our gratitude also extends to our partner Animal Care Centers of NYC, who provided medical treatment for the four dogs found in unsanitary conditions, and will be transferring those dogs to the ASPCA’s care for ongoing treatment.”

Lawrence also provided an update on the pit bull that was duct-taped.

“The fifth dog — who was allegedly bound with duct tape by the defendant — is in stable condition and receiving medical care at ASPCA’s facilities in Manhattan,” Lawrence said.

The case is not eligible for bail under New York state law. The DA’s office asked for supervised release, which was set by Queens Criminal Court Judge Lana Schlesinger, who ordered Fyffe to return to court on Nov. 13. If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison.