Man suspected of burglarizing a half dozen businesses in and around Flushing: NYPD

The man who burglarized the Flushing Tower Condominium on Prince Street on Sunday morning is also wanted for five other burglaries in and around Flushing since early May.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are looking for a burglar who targeted a half dozen commercial establishments, stealing more than $15,000 in cash, during a one-man crime spree that began in early May.

According to the NYPD, on the morning of Friday, May 2, the suspect entered a business located at 133-38 Sanford Ave. by forcibly breaking the rear door and removing $1,260 from the cash register, before running off in an unknown direction.

He waited more than two months before striking again.

On the morning of Friday, July 31, he entered a medical office by manipulating the door locks with an unknown object. Once inside, he removed a bag containing $2,000 and ran off in an unknown direction, police said.

Three days later, he hit a restaurant located at 34-20 Linden Place in Murray Hill, entering through an unlocked door and taking approximately $7,000 from the cash register before leaving, according to authorities.

On Thursday, July 31, the suspect slipped into a home furnishing shop located at 41-42 College Point Blvd. through an unlocked door, took $3,000 from a purse, and fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

Just over a week later, on the morning of Friday, Aug. 8, he targeted a furniture store at 135-09 Northern Blvd. and entered through an unlocked door and took approximately $1,500 from the cash register, and ran off in an unknown direction, according to the NYPD.

He was back at it two days later, when he entered the Flushing Tower Condominium through an unlocked door at around 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8. Once inside, he took a bag that contained $545 and multiple credit cards, police said Tuesday.

There were no injuries at any of the locations.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect from the third burglary and described him as having a medium complexion with dark hair.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Aug. 10, the 109th Precinct has reported 282 burglaries so far in 2025, 43 more than the 239 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 18%, according to the latest CompStat report.