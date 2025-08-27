Capital improvement projects planned for three Corona green spaces

The Josephine Caminiti Playground is among the three Corona green spaces that will be receiving improvements.

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation announced plans for capital improvement projects at three green spaces in Corona.

The first project is the reconstruction of the Josephine Caminiti Playground, located along Corona Avenue and 102nd Street. The scope of the work includes bringing in modern playground equipment, updated safety surfacing, new spray showers and enhanced accessibility, as well as expanded seating. This $6.9 million project is currently in its early stages of construction and is expected to be completed no later than July 2026.

Renovations are also planned for the basketball courts and the adjacent entrance at Park of the Americas, located at 103-08 42nd Ave. In addition to rebuilding the basketball courts, the project also calls for the pathways and sidewalks to be repaved, more seating to be added and tree pits to be expanded to support the tree canopy at the park. Work on this $7.3 project is already underway, with an expected completion date of May 2026.

The last capital improvement project is the $1.1 million reconstruction of American Triangle, located at 41-12 102nd St. New plantings and paved pathways will be added. An outdoor electrical outlet will also be added to support community events, like the holiday tree lighting. The reconstruction work began last March and is expected to be finished in March 2026.

All three revitalization efforts, which total approximately $15.3 million, are supported by allocations from the New York City Council. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation is leading these projects in partnership with New York City Council Member Francisco Moya.

“This investment is about more than just parks — it’s about building safer, greener, more vibrant spaces where families can gather, children can play and neighbors can connect,” Moya said. “These improvements are a direct result of listening to our community and delivering on our promise to put people first. These projects piggyback off the $2.7 million renovation of William F Moore Park already underway in Council District 21. I’m excited to see these projects come to life and continue working to uplift every corner of our district.”

“These three reconstruction projects represent our ongoing commitment to providing world-class recreational facilities for the families of Queens,” NYC Department of Parks and Recreation Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa said. “Thanks to the dedicated advocacy of Council Member Francisco Moya and the support of the City Council, we’re bringing comprehensive improvements to these well-loved community spaces. From modern playground equipment at Josephine Caminiti to upgraded basketball courts at Park of the Americas and the complete reconstruction of American Triangle, these projects will serve generations of Queens residents.”