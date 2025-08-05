Capital One’s flagship JFK Airport lounge pays homage to NYC’s unique food, beverage and art scene

A new airport lounge with unique amenities has landed in John F. Kennedy Airport’s Terminal 4.

JFK’s Terminal 4’s newest addition is the Capital One Airport Lounge, a flagship 13,500-square-foot lounge — their largest to date — that opened to the public on June 19. The 24/7 lounge offers a variety of amenities, including food, beverages and design options that pay homage to the Big Apple. It is located on Level 3 in the Retail Hall of Terminal 4 near B Gates.

Upon entering the lounge, travelers have a panoramic view of the tarmac as they unwind in cushioned seats and couches.

The lounge offers a small plates bar serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night bite options. Additionally, hot items can be ordered to one’s table via QR codes.

Travelers can also experience New York’s iconic bagel scene at the on-site bodega counter and order hand-rolled bagels from Ess-a-Bagel with cream cheese and other toppings. Diners can pair the bagels with locally sourced coffee from Bean & Bean Coffee Roaster.

Additionally, a unique aspect of the lounge is the interactive cheesemonger experience. Selections from Manhattan-based Murray’s Cheese are available on a first-come, first-served basis, served on custom ceramic pieces crafted by Franca Ceramics.

For travelers interested in a pick-me-up, JFK’s Capital One Airport Lounge has a sleek, Manhattan-style bar with New York-inspired cocktails on the menu. Capital One partnered with Unfiltered Hospitality to craft the locally inspired exclusive cocktail menu, which includes the ‘Red Rose,’ made with house hibiscus grenadine, lemon, and Apple Brandy from Laird and Company. Also exclusive to the JFK lounge is the Skyscraper IPA, created by Grimm Artisanal Ales as part of Capital One’s Perfect Airport Beer Program. The program partners with local breweries across the five boroughs to develop their “perfect” airport brew to serve exclusively in the lounge.

Various amenities are available for families and solo travelers, including a private family room equipped with a nursing station and complimentary diapers, a private comfort space for solo travelers and a bookable shower suite for passengers to refresh before or after their flights. Additionally, business travelers can book a private conference room in the space, allowing access to an area to complete work-related tasks.

Art from 40 local artists is featured throughout the space, including pieces by Amanda Pratt, David Rhoads, Lauren Camara, Claire Salvo, Marilyn Henrion and Joseph Sidoff. The work highlights portraiture, street photography, watercolor works and glass art. Additionally, hanging glassware created by Brooklyn-based Shakuff Custom Lighting is a centerpiece of the lounge.

“Local influence was central to our vision for the Capital One Lounge at JFK. We applied our richly regional Capital One Lounge approach, with the goal of making the entire experience feel authentically connected to New York City,” said Callie Kookier, head of airport lounges and landings at Capital One. “These artistic touches, along with the lounge’s expansive tarmac views, contribute to a comfortable and visually distinctive setting for lounge guests.”

Kookier added that the space was designed to redefine what an airport lounge has to offer.

“From the beginning, our vision was to bring the spirit and sophistication of New York City to life through curated food and beverage offerings and bespoke design elements, all developed in close partnership with celebrated New York businesses and artisans,” she said. “Every detail was intentionally designed to reflect how people travel today. Whether guests are enjoying a made-to-order bagel from our deli-style bodega, discovering the interactive cheesemonger experience from Murray’s Cheese, or relaxing with a cocktail, the lounge combines practical convenience with standout hospitality inside one of the world’s busiest airports.”

Kookier envisions the space as a respite for travelers who are resetting from or easing into the start of a memorable trip.

“We take a richly regional approach to curating Capital One Lounge experiences, making them just as much of a highlight in your travel journey as the destination itself. The Capital One Lounge at JFK offers a sense of ease and comfort, with locally inspired touches that create a sense of place right in the heart of one of the world’s busiest terminals,” she said. “Whether someone is catching up on work in a private room, taking time to refresh in the shower suite, or simply enjoying a cocktail, the lounge is meant to meet travelers where they are. It’s not just a waiting area, but a meaningful part of the journey that adds value, calm, and care to their time in transit.”

Kookier said that there is more in store for Capital One’s airport lounges.

“We’re building a network of lounges that set a new standard, each with its own identity and curated experience. Alongside existing Capital One Lounge locations at JFK, DFW, IAD, DEN and LAS, we’re bringing new dining experiences to the terminal with our first Capital One Landing at DCA and another location coming soon to New York’s LaGuardia airport,” she said.

For more information about the Capital One Lounge at JFK and cardholder eligibility, click here.