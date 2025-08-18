Queens’ CEC 30 calls for dismissed union rep to be reinstated, accuses UFT of ‘political retaliation’

CEC 30 held a rally last month calling for Ashley Rzonca to be reinstated to her position as UFT representative for School District 30. Photo courtesy of Whitney Toussaint.

Community Education Council 30 (CEC 30) has called on the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) to reinstate Ashley Rzonca after the union representative for Community School District 30 was dismissed from her position earlier in the year for what the CEC describes as “political” reasons.

CEC 30, which represents dozens of schools across western Queens, has launched a petition calling for Rzonca to be reinstated, drawing more than 570 signature from local teachers and parents. The Council also staged a rally on July 22 calling on UFT to reinstate both Rzonca to her previous position.

Representatives from CEC 30 said Rzonca is part of “the UFT 6,” referencing six union representatives who were dismissed from their positions “without public explanation.”

The Council alleges that the six union representatives were dismissed from their positions due to their ties to a slate running against incumbent UFT President Michael Mulgrew earlier this year, describing the dismissals as a “troubling example of political retaliation. They said dismissal without cause “erodes confidence” in the UFT and puts the union’s members “at risk.”

In response, a UFT spokesperson said the union does not comment on “personnel matters.”

CEC 30 described Rzonca, a teacher at P.S 361Q, as a “respected advocate” for local school communities in School District 30, adding that her dismissal has “sparked outrage” among fellow union members and constituents.

Union members and CEC representatives also held a phonebank at Astoria sports bar Rivercrest on Tuesday, Aug. 12, as part of efforts to reinstate Rzonca to her position within the union.

The campaign also aims to reinstate Leah Lin, a teacher at PS 85Q, to her position as a union representative for the district after Lin was also dismissed from her role.

CEC 30 co-presidents Whitney Toussaint and Victoria Medelius, who organized the July rally in support of Rzonca and Lin, described Rzonca as a “tireless advocate” for schools in District 30.

“Now she’s been unjustly removed from her roles as a UFT representative,” Toussaint and Medelius said in a statement. “Her termination is not only a blow to the educators she represents, but a direct attack on the voices who have consistently spoken out for what’s right in our schools. We demand her immediate reinstatement.”

Council Member Julie Won, who last month co-signed a letter to Mulgrew calling for Rzonca and Lin to be reinstated, described Rzonca as a “strong advocate” for teachers, students and families in District 30.

“Her unjust firing without explanation is deeply concerning and undermines the values that unions are meant to uphold. I join the CEC30 community, educators, and parents in calling for her immediate reinstatement and greater transparency from UFT leadership,” said Won, who co-signed the letter alongside Council Members Shekar Krishnan and Tiffany Cabán.

The letter states that the decision to remove Rzonca and Lin undermines “the very principles that make the UFT strong,” including grassroots advocacy, democratic participation and the right to dissent in pursuit of better conditions for students and teachers.



“We urge UFT leadership to take these voices seriously and to reverse the decision to remove Ashley Rzonca and Leah Lin. Their continued leadership has not only benefited the teachers of District 30 but also strengthened the partnership with parents and parent leaders in District 30,” the letter states.

CEC 30 representatives said they have received no communication from the UFT since launching the campaign.

Lin, who participated in Tuesday’s phonebank, said Rzonca has brought “real change” to School District 30 and called for her to be immediately reinstated.

“We deserve answers, transparency and leadership that welcomes voices, not silences them. District 30 will not be silenced. We demand reinstatement,” Lin said.

Tina Macchir, a teacher at IS 141 who also attended the phonebank, described Rzonca as an “extremely trustworthy and very valuable” representative for District 30.

“She has not only supported UFT members, but she has also supported principals. I really do hope that Michael Mulgrew and the UFT reinstates Ashley,” Macchir said. “She is trustworthy and definitely puts in the time and energy to hear voices of team members, staff, stakeholders and students.”