If you’re looking for something short and sweet to indulge, then Chip City has just the special treat for fans of the brand’s over-the-top cookies with their newest rotation of Thins and Thinwiches, featuring their newest flavor, the ChocoLOT Thinwich.

The cookie giant, which has over 48 locations nationwide, including seven stores throughout Queens, recently unveiled their latest chocolatey thinwich flavor this month. It consists of chocolate fudge frosting sandwiched between a Triple Chocolate Thin and a Chocolate Chip Thin, then rolled in crushed chocolate sandwich cookies for extra crunch.

The brand rotates its cookie flavors every four weeks to give customers something new to explore while keeping a line of classics for fans to enjoy throughout the year. While the brand is often synonymous with gooey, decadent cookie treats, their thinwich line gives customers a playful twist on their cookie sandwich, which includes a rich, flavorful filling between two thin chips for a delicious, snackable treat. Customers can even add an extra topping if they’d like to treat themselves to added indulgence.

The ChocoLOT Thinwich will be available in all Chip City locations until Sept. 9. Other Thins in store right now include chocolate chip, oatmeal, confetti, triple chocolate, and s’mores.

Chip City Cookies was founded by Peter Phillips, who opened the first location in Astoria in 2017. Since then, the company has expanded to locations all over the nation. The brand is constantly unveiling unique and innovative ways to enjoy cookies, from classic flavors like chocolate chip to specialty cookies like the espresso martini and Dubai Chocolate to seasonal cookies, along with their thins and thinwiches line. In addition to their latest thinwich sandwich, customers can still enjoy their summer line, including banana cream pie, cannoli, and lemon berry, to name a few, before the cookie brand unveils its fall/winter cookies, like their monster chip, caramel apple cider donut, pumpkin spice latte, and much more to come.

To find a Chip City location near you, visit their website or stay up to date by following them at @chipcitycookies