Chef Chris Notaro earns 2025 Top Grill Master People’s Choice Award for his dish

Chef Chris Notaro was named the 2025 Top Grill Master People’s Choice Award winner for the dish he prepared at Dan’s Grill Hampton, presented by Wilmington Trust at the Clubhouse in East Hampton.

Notaro created a grilled and charred hanger steak over fried rice and marinated it in his own signature creation, Notoko sauce. Notoko is a sesame-soy sauce and marinade with a smoky, savory and slightly sweet flavor. Notaro created Notoko in an effort to deliver the depth of soy sauce and teriyaki without the overpowering saltiness. It was crafted with imported Italian olive oil, fresh lemon and lime and natural honey.

Notoko was first revealed by Notaro at the NYC Fancy Food Show 2025. He only started bottling it just a few months ago. However, it has quickly taken off in popularity, with Notoko now available at more than 25 retail stores and online for nationwide shipping.

The Top Grill Master People’s Choice Award featured 18 top chefs and grill masters from across the tri-state area competing against one another. The event was hosted by Food Network personality, restaurateur and best-selling author Michael Symon.

Some of the other celebrated culinary talents who competed included DJ Chef, Chef Shawn Osbey and Chef Andrew Molen. Premium cuts, courtesy of Master Purveyors, were used by each chef as they prepared their dishes. Attendees of the event each received a gold coin to vote on their favorite dish, with Notaro tallying the most coins.

“Thank you so much everybody. My goal tonight was not to win,” Notaro said. “It was just for everybody to enjoy their friends, their family and enjoy some good food that I put a lot of passion into.”