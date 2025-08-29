Comedy fundraiser returns to Q.E.D. Astoria Saturday for childhood cancer awareness

A trope of comedians with Hedya C. at the July comedy fundraiser in Q.E.D. Astoria, a creative venue in Astoria.

Laughter is the best medicine, and a comedy show in Astoria proves it every month.

Q.E.D. Astoria is set to host the third installment of Heckling Hand: Comedy for a Cause on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 3 p.m. for a purpose-driven afternoon of community and laughter.

This month, Hedya C., a Queens-based comedian and content creator, is returning to co-host the stand-up series as a fundraiser for the Hope & Heroes Children’s Cancer Fund, a nonprofit organization committed to advancing treatments for childhood cancer and blood disorders. Other comedians set to take the stage include Valerie Graf, Alex Pischera, Dave Romero, Lana Siebel, and Steve Messner.

The growing popularity of Heckling Hand has inspired neighborhood spots and figures to contribute towards its raffle giveaways. The Astoria-based businesses that have lent a “heckling hand” to the comedy fundraiser are Anoria Boutique, Chateau Le Woof, Crush Studio, Lagree NY, Rivercrest, Queens Room, Tootles & French and Brain F00dz.

Hedya C., the founder of the monthly comedy shows, wanted to spread the joy of laughter to overcome personal trauma. After being subjected to alleged abuse from her former partner, Hedya C. turned to comedy as a platform for self-empowerment. Through her comic

routines, the comedian has shown that individuals can not only rebuild their lives but also contribute to social causes, embodying a reflection of robust resilience.

For the August edition of the series, Hedya C. and Graf chose childhood cancer awareness as the theme, drawing on their experience as educators. The founder explained that it was “incredibly important” for her to support the welfare of vulnerable individuals, including children and older adults.

“[I understand] how cancer impacts children and their lives. So that was something important to me,” Hedya C. shared.

In light of limited funding for childhood cancer research, Hedya C. felt a calling to raise awareness and encourage audiences to stand in solidarity with those affected. “I think children deserve to live as happy and healthy as they can,” Hedya C. added.

When asked about how purpose drives the fundraiser shows, the comedian recounted that her altruistic desire to help others started in her youth.

“I remember all the unhoused people that I grew up with on the subway, I still remember their faces,” Hedya C. recalled. “I remember as a child always wanting my parents to give money to unhoused people in the neighborhood.”

Hedya C. further added that part of the reason for the comedy platform is to discuss her experience with domestic violence and mental health — two subjects that individuals from all walks of life can relate to. As a child, the founder grew up “not being seen” due to her past trauma. Since then, she felt driven to become a beacon of light for the voiceless, cementing herself as an epitome of fortitude.

“In my 30s, it’s all about unpacking [the trauma] and getting out of my comfort zone,” Hedya C. said. “And so now, comedy is intertwined with my purpose.”

The comedian further shared that she is proud of what the Heckling Hand series has become: a comforting, safe space for all who enter through the doors of Q.E.D. Astoria.

“Heckling Hand is weaving my past experience, my wanting to help people and my liking to make people laugh and bringing it all together,” Hedya C. shared.

To purchase a $15 ticket to the upcoming show, click here. To find out more information about Heckling Hand: Comedy for a Cause and donate to a social cause, visit here.