New Connected Learning Center debuts at Jamaica YMCA with $50K grant from AT&T

Southeast Queens youngsters, families, and job seekers will now have even more access to the internet at the Jamaica YMCA’s AT&T sponsored Connected Learning Center.

AT&T has launched a new Connected Learning Center (CLC) inside the YMCA of Greater New York’s Jamaica branch.

Elected officials, including City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Council Member Nantasha Williams joined representatives from AT&T and the Jamaica YMCA to celebrate the center’s opening on Wednesday, July 29. At the event, AT&T contributed an additional $50,000 to support the center. The YMCA of Greater New York is one of 25 nonprofits awarded CLCs by AT&T in 2025.

This CLC is the fifth in New York City and the 11th CLC across New York state. The company plans to offer at least 100 CLC locations by the end of 2027.

The center provides free digital resources, including the Internet and technology, as well as educational resources, such as The Achievery, a free digital learning platform created by AT&T. AT&T is also in partnership with the Public Library Association to provide free digital literacy courses. Community leaders also provide tutoring and mentoring.

Council Member Nantasha Williams said the CLC will provide opportunities for families, job seekers, and students to access digital resources.

“I want to thank AT&T for their investment in our community and for recognizing that closing the digital divide requires real partnerships and long-term commitment. I’m proud to support initiatives like this that uplift our district and reinforce our commitment to expanding STEAM education and digital equity for every generation,” she said.

“Together, AT&T and the YMCA are creating a more inclusive economy for New Yorkers of all ages, by strengthening access to learning, technology and opportunity,” said Cedric Dew, executive director of the Jamaica YMCA. “We are enormously grateful for AT&T’s continued investment in the Y’s efforts in Queens and across New York City to ensure that every New Yorker has the resources and tools they need to succeed.”

John Emra, president of AT&T Atlantic Region, added that the recently opened Connected Learning Center reflects the internet carrier’s commitment to impacting the communities it serves.

“The center will give local students and families access to internet connectivity, educational and mentoring resources to help them succeed in digital school and job environments. We’re grateful for the opportunity to bring this CLC to Queens, and for the life-changing work done by everyone at the YMCA.”

AT&T has had a longstanding relationship with the YMCA of Greater New York since 2012. It has provided grant funding for initiatives, including the YMCA’s Rowe Scholars program, and offered support for college-ready students in underserved communities. It also provided substantial assistance to the YMCA during COVID and post-COVID recovery efforts.

The CLC effort is part of AT&T’s broader initiative to bridge the digital divide through internet accessibility and affordability. Additionally, AT&T is committing $5 billion to helping 25 million people get and stay connected to high-speed internet by 2030.