Construction completed on Far Rockaway apartment complex with 147 affordable units

Construction has wrapped up for Robert C. Wood Apartments, an 8-story affordable and supportive housing complex with 147 residences at 18-26 Redfern Ave. in Far Rockaway.

All 147 units will be permanently affordable. Additionally, the property also has a 100-bed women’s shelter, known as the Wanda Patterson Women’s Residence.

Of the 147 affordable units, 125 will be studios, 9 will be one-bedroom and 13 will be two-bedroom. Each of these residences are meant for those earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income. Eighty-eight of the 125 studios are supportive housing units meant for formerly homeless individuals. A housing lottery ran last year for 58 of the units while the building was still be constructed.

Amenities available in each unit include hardwood floors, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes and energy-efficient appliances. The building also features a shared laundry room, an elevator, a security guard, bike storage lockers, an accessible entrance, a common courtyard, social services offices and a community center. The building is smoke-free. Utilities are included in the cost of rent.

The apartment building was designed by Urban Architectural Initiatives and developed by Camber Property Group, Bowery Residents’ Committee (BRC) and the NYC Department of Social Services. The project also received the 2025 NYC Brownfield Partnership Award for Sustainable Building Design.

Prior to the start of this development’s construction, the property was occupied by three vacant buildings. Urban Architectural Initiatives purchased the property in 2022. This building is part of a broader effort by BRC and Camber Property Group to expand affordable housing and shelter capacity across New York City.

In total, the project cost approximately $100 million. Financing for the project was provided by Citibank, Freddie Mac, the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development and the New York City Department of Social Services. A credit tenant lease from the New York City Department of Homeland Security funded the shelter portion of Robert C. Wood Apartments.