Corona man indicted on prostitution, solicitation charges for offering 14-year-old girl cash for sex act: DA

Corona resident Ali Hames was escorted out of the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights after he was arrested for allegedly offering a 14-year-old girl cash for sex in late June.

A Queens grand jury indicted a Corona man on charges of patronizing a person for prostitution, criminal solicitation, and child endangerment for allegedly approaching a 14-year-old girl blocks from his home and asking her to perform a sex act in exchange for money in June.

Ali Hamed, 25, of 97th Road, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court Monday and faces up to 1 ⅓ to four years in prison.

According to the charges, on June 25, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the 14-year-old victim was walking on 97th Street in Corona on her way to a bus stop to go to school when Hamed approached her and spoke to her in English and Spanish. He allegedly said he would pay her $50 to perform a sex act on him and made a lewd motion with his hand. When the youngster said no, Hames allegedly offered her $100. The youngster fled, and Hamed continued to follow her until she reached her home. Hamed ran off southbound on 97th Street toward his home two blocks away near 37th Avenue. The girl reported the incident to her father and later in person at the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights.

On Friday, June 27, Hamed surrendered at the 115th Precinct.

“As alleged, this defendant walked up to a 14-year-old girl who was on her way to school and told her he would give her cash if she performed a sex act,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “Fortunately, the victim fled and immediately told her father, who reported the incident to police. Photos and a description of the victim were released by the NYPD, and the defendant surrendered.”

Queens Supreme Court Justice Peter Vallone ordered Hamed to return to court on Sept. 10. The charges are not bail eligible so he was given supervised release and an order of protection was issued for the victim.

“An investigation revealed he may have tried to solicit other victims,” Katz said. “Anyone who was approached by the defendant is asked to call our Human Trafficking Bureau at 718-286-6548.”