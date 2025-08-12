‘A shared purpose’: Corona residents team up for Street Tree Care Day

More than two dozen local residents gathered in Corona last weekend to care for trees lining the neighborhood’s streets as part of Street Tree Care Day.

The volunteer-led event, hosted by Corona Mutual Aid and the New York City Parks Department, took place along 111th Street and 39th Avenue in Corona and aimed to support the city’s urban canopy.

Volunteers, who cleaned street beds and mulched trees along the two thoroughfares, were joined by Shanel Thomas-Henry, the Democratic nominee for Council District 21, including parts of Corona, East Elmhurst and LeFrak City.

Corona Mutual Aid highlighted the importance of caring for the trees that line the city streets, pointing out that street trees provide “critical shade” as well as improving air quality and contributing to neighborhood well-being.

More than 30 trees were cared for during the event, which featured volunteers of all ages. Some first-time volunteers learned proper tree care techniques under the guidance of trained arborists and city staff during the community event.

Haleng Nunez, a volunteer from Jackson Heights, described Saturday’s event as an “excellent experience” for members of the local community.

“It was an excellent experience to be able to contribute to the care and conservation of the trees in our community and at the same time to be able to share with different people who have the same goal,” Nunez said.

Ingrid Gomez, the co-founder of Corona Mutual Aid, said Saturday’s event also offered local residents an opportunity to connect with their neighbors while caring for vital green infrastructure in the area.

“It’s heartening to see that so many people care about our urban forest and community. I love to see folks, young and old, volunteer and appreciate that they spent their Saturday morning with us taking care of Corona’s street trees,” Gomez said. “This event shows what’s possible when a community comes together with a shared purpose.”

Corona Mutual Aid has indicated its plans to host similar events in the future and encouraged local residents to take the initiative and care for trees in the area throughout the year.