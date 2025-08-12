Eastern Queens elected officials announce revisions to Creedmoor Campus mixed-use project

When Governor Hochul announced the Creedmoor Mixed-Use Project in 2023, civic groups and elected leaders expressed their concerns that the project was way out of scale with neighboring communities.

Eastern Queens elected officials announced last week that an agreement has been reached with Empire State Development (ESD) on a revised Creedmoor Mixed-Use Redevelopment Project that will significantly reduce density.

The new plan responds to community feedback by proposing a 27% reduction in housing unit square footage and moving up the timeline for construction of units reserved for seniors.

Considering that the Creedmoor campus already hosts supportive housing as well as the Psychiatric Center, the revised proposal reduces the percentage of housing units for individuals with mental illness from 35% to 20%. Housing reserved for veterans remains unchanged from the initial proposal announced by Governor Kathy Hochul in December 2023.

State Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky, Assemblyman Edward Braunstein and Council Member Linda Lee announced the new agreement on Aug. 5, after the major changes were outlined by ESD in a letter late last month from Commissioner Hope Knight.

“From the day the State first announced its intent to redevelop the Creedmoor Campus in Eastern Queens, I said that the final project must prioritize the needs and concerns of the local community,” Braunstein said. “As I have previously made clear, the initial plan proposed by Empire State Development did not accomplish this. However, I’m pleased to report that ESD has responded to our feedback and proposed a revised plan that strikes a better balance between meeting the housing, educational, and supportive needs of our community while keeping the overall density of the project more contextual to the surrounding neighborhood.”

Under the revised plan, five of the 8-story buildings originally proposed have been removed from the plan, and the remaining 8-story buildings will be positioned along the project’s main and widest roadway and at the center of the campus. The footprint of the proposed school was also reduced, freeing up space for a playground, faculty parking, and bus loading zones that will help ensure a safe flow of traffic.

“I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul and Commissioner Knight for coming to the table and listening to the concerns of many people in the neighborhood,” Stavisky said. “The changes made allow for senior housing to be built more quickly and preserves the number of units for our veterans. I believe that the changes to this project are a fair compromise that continues to meet the need for housing in our state.”

According to ESD, the mix of total units would be approximately 52% homeownership and 48%rental, and all rental units would be affordable while homeownership would be a mix of affordable and market-rate units.

“As New York confronts its longstanding housing crisis, we must make the most of vacant land not only to expand necessary access to affordable and supportive units, but to ensure these developments sustainably serve Eastern Queens for generations,” Lee said. “My colleagues and I have consistently emphasized that any development of the Creedmoor Campus must reflect community values; supporting older adults’ desires to age in place and offering truly affordable paths to homeownership, all without straining our public infrastructure. I’m cautiously optimistic that the revised plan, with its reduced scale, better aligns with these priorities.”

Congressman Tom Suozzi said he was pleased that the Governor and her team listened to the community and reduced the number of units of housing to be built at Creedmoor.

“The project will create vital new homeownership opportunities but also empower seniors to age in place and inspire young people to remain in our community,” Suozzi said. “This balanced approach reflects our shared vision for a stronger, more inclusive future.”

Community Board 13 Chair Bryan Block, District Manager Mark McMillan, and CB13’s Chair of the Land Use Subcommittee on Creedmoor Corey Bearak crafted a joint statement on the revised plan.

“For many years, the communities of Eastern Queens eyed the opportunity to repurpose surplus New York State property on the Creedmoor Psychiatric Campus to meet community needs; we always understood the needs of the community at-large needed to be considered,” they said. “From the outset of its advocacy and participation in this process, Queens Community Board 13, in consultation with its communities, developed priorities, including low to medium density development, and needs, including housing for our seniors, our veterans and young adults and families starting out.”

They added that CB 13 also appreciates the commitment of Gov. Hochul and Empire State Development and its chair, Hope Knight, to realize a vision at Creedmoor that best serves the needs of Eastern Queens, as well as the State and City.

“We understood how our sound approach would enable existing homes occupied by empty nesters or single adults to become available for new and growing families when current occupants welcome an opportunity to shift to alternative housing not previously available in a community they prefer not to leave,” they said. “The new plans better reflect our community’s vision.”