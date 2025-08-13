Driver fatally strikes pedestrian before speeding away in Springfield Gardens: NYPD

A man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver on South Conduit Avenue in Springfield Gardens on Aug. 13.

Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian near JFK Airport in Springfield Gardens early Wednesday morning.

Police from the 116th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian just before 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 13, on South Conduit Avenue near 150th Street in Springfield Gardens. Officers found a 52-year-old man on the roadway, unconscious and unresponsive. EMS rushed the unidentified man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short while later, police said.

An NYPD investigation determined that an unidentified man was driving an unknown vehicle eastbound on South Conduit Avenue when he struck the pedestrian and sped away from the scene.

The victim’s identity is pending proper family notification, police said.

There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.