East Elmhurst man killed in shooting while visiting Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny concert

Kevin Mares, 25, of East Elmhurst, who was fatally shot in Puerto Rico early Sunday morning, was planning on getting engaged this fall to his girlfriend of six years, Angy Arguello.

An East Elmhurst man was shot to death in Puerto Rico early Sunday morning while visiting for a Bad Bunny concert, according to authorities.

Kevin Mares, 25, was an innocent bystander outside a popular nightclub in the coastal town of La Perla near Old San Juan when he was struck by a stray bullet at around 4:15 a.m. on Aug. 10, after an alleged argument broke out inside Refugio de Hombres Maltratados, which translates to “Refuge for Mistreated Men.” Police say the dispute escalated into violence and spilled out onto the street, according to authorities. One of the men involved in the brawl pulled out a handgun and fired multiple times, striking Mares and two other people who survived. Mares suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his torso and was pronounced dead a short while later at an area hospital.

Mares was a veterinary technician who worked on Long Island and was studying for his degree in veterinary technology at LaGuardia Community College in Long Island City. He was planning to get engaged to his girlfriend of six years this fall, according to his father, Hector, who launched a GoFundMe account to help defray the cost of bringing his son back to Queens.

“Family was at the center of everything he did, and his sudden passing has left an unfillable void in our lives,” he wrote. “We are now faced with the heartbreaking task of bringing Kevin home, with significant expenses to transfer his body from Puerto Rico to New York, as well as funeral and memorial costs.”

He added that the unexpected costs have placed a tremendous burden on his family during an already devastating time.

“Your support will help us honor Kevin’s memory and give him the farewell he deserves,” he said. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with us and helping bring Kevin home.”