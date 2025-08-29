Eat, share, and connect at Astoria’s Fig Festival

September is ripe for Astoria’s inaugural Fig Festival, starting with a week of fun events and happenings at local restaurants to celebrate the occasion.

While the start of September symbolizes the last weeks of summer before Fall begins, back-to-school and the beginning of shorter days, the new month is also harvest season for figs. With that, Astoria is ringing in the occasion with delicious treats and more before they have an afternoon-long festival from 12-7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, on 31st Ave. Open Street.

From Sept. 1-7, eight participating restaurants in Astoria will offer fig-inspired specials, with many of the local spaces getting their figs from neighborhood trees. The eateries include Sotto La Luna, Urban Vegan Roots, Vite Vinosteria, Andrew Bellucci’s Pizzeria, Cafe Renis, Figlia, Nonna’s 1977 and Tootles and French.

After a week of delicious and inventive specials, the week will wrap up with the Fig Festival on Sunday, Sept. 7. The event is free and open to the public and is family-friendly for all ages.

From 12-2 p.m., the event will begin with street tree care, including a volunteer activity to weed and mulch beds. After that, from 1-3 p.m., participants can enjoy free gardening skill sharing, a raffle for Astoria Food Pantry and a cookbook station collecting fig recipes along with family activities. From 4-7 p.m., the community can indulge in Astoria’s first Longest Table, a block-long potluck where neighbors can bring a dish, including fig-inspired creations, and enjoy a meal and the camaraderie of the community together. For those interested in attending the potluck, space is limited and must be reserved in advance.

To learn more or reserve a space for the potluck dinner, go to @31staveopenstreet on Instagram. The free event is a fun way to connect with the community, support others in need and indulge in the diverse cultures of Queens.