EGYPTAIR to join JFK’s New Terminal One in 2026

EGYPTAIR is joining JFK’s New Terminal One and is set to open in 2026.

The airline announced the news on Monday, Aug. 25, citing ambitions to expand its U.S. network and expose travelers to Egypt’s landmarks and history, including the ancient pyramids of Giza and monuments of Luxor. EGYPTAIR will begin its flight service out of the New Terminal One when the first phase of the terminal opens in 2026.

The international airline carrier, which is a member of the elite Star Alliance, joins a growing list of award-winning airlines that will provide flights for customers out of the New Terminal One. These airlines include Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc,Air China, China Airlines, Gulf Air and Qatar Airways.

“We are thrilled to welcome EGYPTAIR to the New Terminal One family,” said Jennifer Aument, CEO, The New Terminal One. Their strong commitment to customer service aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver a best-in-class guest experience. This partnership also supports EGYPTAIR’s growth across the United States, and together, we will help make JFK the premier gateway for travelers heading to Egypt and beyond.”

Captain Ahmed Adel, chairman and CEO of EGYPTAIR, said that the airline is pleased to join operations at New Terminal One, representing a step forward in its growth strategy.

“For us, it’s not just about moving people from one place to another — it’s about connecting cultures, families, and experiences. As Egypt’s national airline, we can’t wait to welcome even more travelers to explore the history, beauty, and warm hospitality of Egypt through our nonstop flights to and from New York,” Adel said.

The New Terminal One is a key part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport. The massive transformation includes two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.