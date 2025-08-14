EHS awarded nearly $27.2 million to expand and modernize critical care services

Episcopal Health Services (EHS) announced it has been awarded $27,181,465 through the New York State Health Care Facility Transformation Program IV to modernize and expand the critical care services offered at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, located at 3-27 Beach 19th St. in Far Rockaway.

Residents of the Rockaways, Five Towns and other surrounding communities in need of lifesaving care will benefit immensely from this investment. The funding will allow EHS to increase its critical care capacity to 28 beds, as well as build a new unit directly above its Emergency Department.

The new state-of-the-art unit will replace the Critical Care/ICU Unit on the third floor. This new facility will help to significantly enhance the ability of EHS to provide high-quality care to patients faster and more efficiently.

EHS is one of 55 recipients of the grant through the New York State Healthy Care Facility Transformation Program IV. EHS leadership feels this distinction reflects the strength of the hospital’s vision, the dedication of those working there and the important lifeline that EHS provides for the Rockaway Peninsula.

“New York State’s transformation program prioritizes projects that expand access, modernize infrastructure and support providers serving vulnerable and underserved populations,” EHS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Donald T. Morrish, MD, MMM, said. “This grant is a powerful acknowledgment of the critical work EHS provides every day to ensure that every patient — regardless of ZIP code — can access safe, high-quality and compassionate care.”