Elderly woman injured during purse snatching in Flushing: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect for allegedly injuring an elderly woman during a purse snatching in Flushing.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are still looking for a heartless purse snatcher who allegedly injured an elderly woman during a robbery last month.

Police say the 75-year-old victim was walking in front of an apartment building at 134-38 Maple Ave. near Main Street at 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 23, when a stranger approached her from behind and forcibly grabbed her purse. The senior fell to the sidewalk, injuring her hip, back and arms. The perpetrator ran off traveling southbound on Main Street toward Kissena Corridor Park. The victim’s purse contained her identification, an iPhone, and $100 in cash.

EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Aug. 21. He has a medium complexion with black hair and was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Aug. 17, the 109th Precinct has reported 145 robberies so far in 2025, 73 fewer than the 218 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 33.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report.