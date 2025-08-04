Elmhurst man found stabbed to death in cellar of Case Street home: NYPD

Homicide detectives from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are investigating a murder inside an apartment just a few blocks away from their station house on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 3.

Police responded to a 911 call of a man in need of medical attention at 40-38 Case St. just before 6 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 45-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the chest.

EMS responded to the location a block south of Roosevelt Avenue and rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short while later, according to the NYPD. His identity is pending proper family notification.

A neighbor from the first floor of the three-family home on a residential block near Elmhurst Avenue called 911 after finding the victim face down in the basement stairwell and bleeding profusely, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation, who added that the victim had been stabbed seven times in his chest. There are no arrests and no description of the killer at this point in the investigation, an NYPD spokesman said Monday, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through July 27, the 110th Precinct had reported one murder so far in 2025, one fewer than the two reported at the same point last year, a decline of 50%, according to the most recent CompStat report.