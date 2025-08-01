Ready, set, go! Elmhurst Mile returns on Aug. 2

A crowd of runners turning at the first corner of the 2023 QDR Elmhurst Mile in Elmhurst.

Get ready to feel the need for speed — and to support a great cause.

On Saturday, Aug. 2, Queens Distance Runners (QDR), a grassroots running organization, is set to host the second annual Elmhurst Mile, a USATF-certified road race in the heart of Elmhurst, starting at 8 a.m. Lace up your best running shoes for a race experience that blends community, culture and hospitality in this vibrant corner of Queens.

In celebration of international diversity, the Indonesian Gastronomy Association will organize a post-race festival for participants and spectators at Clement Clarke Moore Homestead Playground, lasting until 4 p.m. The featured vendors are Cemilan Box, Warung Soto Mie, Megas Kitchen and Dewi Eva.

This year, 50% of the proceeds will benefit Elmhurst Hospital, a healthcare institution that was revered as a hallmark of COVID-19 resilience, according to a press release.

The Elmhurst Mile holds more significance behind its name — it is a vital piece to the community-building mission that QDR has championed over the past decade. Through the lens of running, QDR promotes race events that cultivate connections with residents, small business owners and neighborhoods. The fitness-based initiative aims to give back to the communities that have transformed the World’s Borough into a cultural hotspot.

“This is more than a race—it’s a homecoming,” said Kevin Montalvo, the founder of QDR, who was born at Elmhurst Hospital to Ecuadorian immigrants.

“My goal is to create races across Queens that support communities that give people of all walks of life the opportunities to not only survive, but to thrive in their given passions,” Montalvo continued. “Giving back to Elmhurst Hospital and making strides for racing in Queens on the same day makes this full circle.”

Helen Arteaga Landaverde, the CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, shared her thoughts on the anticipation behind the Elmhurst Mile.

“I am super excited to support the Elmhurst Mile race this year,” Landaverde said. “What a wonderful way to celebrate our diverse, beautiful community. On behalf of our 6,000 employees, I also want to thank Queens Distance Runners for donating a portion of this year’s race proceeds to our beloved hospital and to our patients.”

“Good luck to all this year’s participants—we look forward to cheering you on!” Landaverde added.

In the newly revamped course, runners will start at Frank O’Connor Park, move through Woodside Avenue and swiftly end their journey at 45th Avenue. The heats will include the following: The Women/Men/Non-Binary heat, the Elmhurst Hospital and Kids Mile and the Kids Dash.

As part of its spirited commitment to health and wellness, QDR is offering free race registration to participants ages 12 and under.

Aside from the Elmhurst Mile, QDR organizes the following races in its race calendar:

Jackson Heights Mile – Jackson Heights (Saturday, Aug. 30)

Queens Get The Money 5K & 10K – Corona (Saturday, Dec. 6)

Queens Marathon and QDR Half Marathon – Corona (Sunday, Dec. 7)

For more information on QDR and its borough-wide mission, visit their website.