F train rider slashed in the face at Jamaica Hills subway station: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly assaulted an F train rider in Jamaica Hills.

Police from the 107th Precinct and Transit District 20 are looking for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man in a Jamaica Hills subway station during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 9.

Police say the 29-year-old victim was riding on a southbound F train at the 179th Street subway station just after 4 a.m. when a stranger approached him and began to argue. The verbal dispute escalated into violence when the assailant pulled out an unknown sharp object and slashed the victim in the face. The suspect ran out of the station onto Hillside Avenue and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the location and transported the wounded man to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on the F train. He has a dark complexion with a beard and mustache and is believed to be in his 30s, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt over a gray T-shirt and a blue bucket hat.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential

.Through Aug. 10, the 107th Precinct has reported 137 felony assaults so far in 2025, 38 fewer than the 175 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 21.7%, according to the latest CompStat report. Transit crimes are also down in the precinct with 17 reported so far this year, seven fewer than the 24 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 32%, according to CompStat.