Fall fun in western Queens: Your guide to the best seasonal events

With beach days and summer BBQs behind us, the start of September rings in the start of magnificent Fall foliage, Halloween and more fun activities that come with the start of Autumn, including a list of Fall events in the area. From apple picking to seasonal ciders and more, there is tons to explore in the community. From Mystic Markets to scary movie meet-ups and more, here is a list of Fall events you do not want to miss.

Corn Fest

The Queens County Farm Museum is having its annual Corn Fest on Saturday, Sept. 6, to celebrate the grand opening of the Amazing Maize Maze, sponsored by Con Edison. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features an array of fun things to do, such as games and activities, face painting, baked goods and treats, hayrides and vendors. Guests can explore the maze and enjoy carnival rides. To purchase tickets for maze entry ot rides, visit their website. The festival is free and open to the public.

Queens County Farm Museum

73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park

queensfarm.org

Instagram: @queensfarm

Apples and Honey Day

Queens Botanical Garden is hosting an Apples and Honey Day on Sunday, Sept. 28, from 12-4 p.m. The event, which celebrates harvest season, includes themed crafts, lawn games, live music, apples and honey tastings, seasonal beer and cider and much more. Registration is encouraged, and entry is included in garden admission.

Queens Botanical Garden

43-50 Main St., Flushing

queensbotanical.org

Instagram: @queensbotanicalgarden

Watch a scary movie with locally based horror clubs

Western Queens is known for its array of clubs and social events, including two clubs that meet up and watch scary movies: the Astoria Horror Club, which meets every week at different spaces throughout Astoria, and the Sunnyside Horror Society, a newer group in the area, which is having its first meet-up on Sept. 10 at Sanger Hall. If you love all things spooky and want to connect with other horror film buffs, check out these fun groups in the area.

Instagram: @Sunnysidehorrorsociety and @Astoriahorrorclub

Oktoberfest

From Sept. 12 through Oct. 26, Oktoberfest is returning with celebrations all over the city, including places in western Queens, at the Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden, Murphy’s Bar, Alewife Brewing, Singlecut Beersmiths, The Bier and Cheese Collective and many more venues.

Astoria Mystic Circle Mega Market

Astoria Mystic Circle is back for its third annual mega market on Sunday, Oct. 5, at 31st Ave Open Street, featuring an afternoon of witchy fun. The market, which will take place from 1-6 p.m., has an array of vendors and activities, including local tarot and oracle readers, palm readers, astrologers and even psychics for both pets and humans. The market will also feature classes and a variety of local makers and artists.

Instagram: @astoriamysticcircle