FDNY battles early morning blaze at marina in the Rockaways

Three people were injured, including a firefighter, during an early morning fire on Wednesday at a marina in the Rockaways, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY received a call just before 2:00 a.m. reporting multiple boats were on fire at Marina 59 on Beach Channel Drive and Beach 59th Street in Arverne.

Arriving units found four vessels engulfed in flames, according to the FDNY. One firefighter was injured and transported by EMS to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, where he was listed in stable condition. Two civilians received medical treatment at the scene.

The fire was brought under control at 2:27 a.m. and FDNY fire marshals will determine the cause of the blaze.