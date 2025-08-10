Quantcast
Three firefighters injured while battling four-alarm South Jamaica fire: FDNY

By Zach Gewelb & Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
Three firefighters were injured while battled a raging four alarm fire in a row of two-story mixed use buildings on Aug. 10 at 114-42 through 114-48 Stuphin Blvd. in South Jamaica.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Three firefighters were injured while battled a raging four-alarm fire in a row of two-story mixed use buildings on Sunday morning at 114-42 through 114-48 Stuphin Blvd. in South Jamaica, according to the FDNY.

Approximately 170 FDNY personnel responded to the fire, which began at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Aug 10, using five hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire. Engine Company 302 and Tower Ladder 155 arrived to visible smoke and fire showing.

FDNY at the scene of a four-alarm fire in South Jamaica on Aug. 10.
Firefighters work to cut holes in the roof during a four-alarm fire in South Jamaica on Aug. 10.
“I walked into work and the building was filled with smoke, I said something is wrong here,” bystander Ebony Clark told QNS.

Firefighters also used saws to cut multiple holes in the roof and alleviate the massive smoke conditions. Searches throughout the buildings were negative. The fire was placed under control at 8 a.m., according to the FDNY.

The incident left three firefighters with various serious, but life-threatening injuries, according to the FDNY. Paramedics removed them to Jamaica Hospital for evaluation.

Fire marshals are working to determine the cause of the fire.

