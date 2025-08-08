Flushing man found hanging by the neck while in ICE detention in Central Pennsylvania facility

Chaofeng Ge, of Flushing, was found hanging by the neck while in ICE detention in Central Pennsylvania on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 5.

A Chinese immigrant from Flushing, who was detained by ICE agents in Central Pennsylvania, was found hanging in the shower room of his detention cell on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Chaofeng Ge, 32, was pronounced dead by the Clearfield County coroner, and the cause of his death is under investigation.

Ge was detained at the Moshannon Valley Processing Center (MVPC) in Phillipsburg, PA, in ICE custody for five days and was awaiting a hearing before the Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review. MVPC staff discovered Ge hanging by the neck and unresponsive, and immediately lowered him to the ground, began CPR, and contacted Phillipsburg Emergency Medical Services, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the coroner’s office, according to ICE.

On Jan. 23, the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police arrested Ge for using a fraudulent credit card to purchase gift cards at a CVS. During an ensuing investigation, Ge was found to be in possession of numerous stolen credit card numbers located within his cell phone. He was transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center, where he was charged with criminal use of a communications facility, unlawful use of a computer, and access device fraud. He was arraigned on Jan. 23, and bail was set at $150,000. Ge was unable to make bail and was remanded into custody at the Dauphin County Prison.

On Jan. 24, ICE Philadelphia’s Enforcement and Removal Operations York sub-office lodged an immigration detainer with the Dauphin County Prison. Ge pleaded guilty to accessing a device issued to another who did not authorize use and conspiracy to commit the same on July 31. He was sentenced to six to 12 months for each count and granted immediate release to the ICE detainer. Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) York took Ge into ICE custody and transported him to the York ICE office for processing. He was subsequently transferred to the MVPC.

Consistent with ICE policy, ERO notified the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Office of the Inspector General, and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility via the Integrity Coordination Center. ERO provided notice of the death to the Chinese Embassy.