Flushing NYU student awarded $20,000 scholarship as part of Spectrum Scholars program

A Flushing college student has won a $20,000 scholarship from Spectrum this summer.

Laura Lau, a New York University student majoring in business with a focus on marketing and data science, will receive the scholarship and participate in Spectrum’s two-year professional development program, Spectrum Scholars.

Spectrum announced on Monday, Aug. 11, that Lau was chosen as part of its fifth class of Spectrum Scholars, which includes 15 rising college juniors. Spectrum Scholars is an annual program that awards a select group of rising college juniors with a $20,000 scholarship and participation in the company’s professional development program.

The 15 students selected in this cohort are pursuing degrees in various fields, including computer science, marketing and electrical engineering.

“Being a Spectrum Scholar to me means having the chance to pursue higher education with alleviated financial burdens and participate in enriching professional opportunities within the telecommunications industry,” said Lau.

Lau said that the program’s financial support towards her education will allow her to dedicate more time to studying and her professional development.

“By supporting my education and professional development, Spectrum Scholars will open doors for internship and mentorship opportunities, help me build the foundation of knowledge needed for a successful career, and serve as a place to learn and grow professionally. Navigating your career is a challenge that many people go through, but this program will make the process a little less daunting,” she said.

Lau added that she was inspired to pursue her current major as she has always been creative and curious about business, and wanted to strike a balance between those interests.

“I then decided to double-concentrate in Data Science because it is a useful skill as marketing becomes increasingly metrics-driven. My dual concentration within business allows me to continue being creative while having the technical knowledge to succeed,” she said.

Since launching in 2020, the annual Spectrum Scholars program has awarded $1.8 million in financial assistance to 90 college students, supporting their early professional development.

Spectrum Scholars also pairs financial support with mentorship from Spectrum professionals, as well as access to networking events, leadership development, and the opportunity for a paid 10-week internship at one of Spectrum’s offices in Samford, Austin, Charlotte, Denver, and St. Louis.

“Spectrum Scholars is one of the many ways we’re building our employee pipeline – one that’s 100% U.S.-based and rooted in long-term tenure and career growth,” said Paul Marchand, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “Through the program, we’re helping students build the skills, confidence, and connections they need to launch meaningful careers, many of them here at Spectrum.”