Tennis fans can satisfy their sweet tooth while shopping small with the addition of Aigner Chocolates at the US Open.

The Forest Hills chocolate shop, located at 103-02 Metropolitan Ave. has an assortment of their handmade gourmet treats available for purchase in the American Express shop at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center’s Fountain Plaza, offering guests something sweet to bring home to family and friends, or simply indulge in a taste of the World’s Borough while watching world-class tennis.

The American Express shop is filled with gifts, snacks and keepsakes to remember the annual tennis event, including an array of delicious chocolates from candy bars to nonpareils candy with blue and white sprinkles, made by the local Queens favorite in honor of the three week event, which began with U.S Open Fan Week on Aug.18, and matches that started on Aug. 24 and run through Sept. 7.

Aigner Chocolates has been part of the Forest Hills community for nearly 100 years, offering delectable gourmet Austrian chocolate treats to the neighborhood, run by Rachel and Mark Kellner. The family-run business has also become a platform for community outreach and support, including fundraisers, community outreach, and the founding of Metro Village of Forest Hills, a non-profit organization that provides support for small businesses in the area.

The chocolate brand joins a list of delicious food and drink available at the U.S. Open, including locally based eateries and beyond, including Lavazza coffee, COQODAQ’s 24k chicken nuggets, Van Leeuwen ice cream, and much more. The star-studded tennis event spotlights the diverse array of food and culture Queens has to offer, along with nearby places to visit and things to do.

To learn more about Aigner Chocolate and its offerings at the US Open or plan a visit to the shop, follow them on Instagram at @aignerchocolates .