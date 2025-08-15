Gunman wanted in Far Rockaway shooting, victim ‘uncooperative’ with detectives: Source

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly shot a man in Far Rockaway in broad daylight on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Police from the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway are looking for a gunman who allegedly shot a 22-year-old man in broad daylight on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Police say the victim was in front of a residential building at 19-38 Cornaga St. just before 2:45 p.m. when an unidentified man discharged a firearm, striking him multiple times before running off southbound on Beach 19th Street toward New Haven Avenue. EMS responded to the location and rushed the wounded man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Detectives from the 101st Precinct are still looking at video surveillance to determine what precipitated the shooting. The victim has not been cooperating with the detectives, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Aug. 14. He has a dark complexion and is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with a heavy build, short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, a red sweatshirt and black shoes.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Aug. 10, the 101st Precinct has reported 229 felony assaults so far in 2025, 23 more than the 206 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 11.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report. The precinct has reported eight shooting incidents so far this year, matching the same number of shootings at the same point in 2024, according to CompStat.