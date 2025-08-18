Gunman fires shots at group of people near Almeda Playground in Arverne: NYPD

Cops are looking for the gunman who allegedly fired shots at a crowd of people near Almeda Playground in Arverne in broad daylight.

Police from the 100th Precinct in Rockaway Beach are looking for an alleged gunman who opened fire on a crowd in broad daylight near a playground and a senior living residence in Arverne on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Police say the shooting occurred at around 1:40 p.m. near Beach 65th Street and Beach Channel Drive near Almeda Playground and the Ocean Gardens nursing home.

The suspect allegedly opened fire on a group at the northeast corner of the intersection before running off toward Rockaway Beach Boulevard. An NYPD spokesman could not say how large the crowd was at the time of the incident, adding there were no injuries reported as a result of the shooting.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Aug. 17 and described him as having a medium complexion with dark, shaggy hair.

In one of the images, he was wearing a brown Everlast hooded sweatshirt, dark shorts, and black sneakers and rode a Blade stand-up scooter. In a second photo, the suspect wore a black and white t-shirt, black sweatpants with white designs on the legs. He is also seen on video surveillance pacing at the intersection before going for his gun.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this reckless endangerment investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Aug. 10, the 100th Precinct has reported four shooting incidents so far in 2025, one fewer than the five reported at the same point last year, a decrease of 20%, according to the most recent CompStat report.