Gunman sought for shooting victim in face in Jamaica: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly shot a man in the face in Jamaica.

A man was shot on a residential street in Jamaica and police from the 113th Precinct are still looking for the gunman more than three weeks later.

Police say the shooting went down in front of a home at 110-02 153rd Street at 12:44 a.m. on Monday, July 21, when a stranger pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at a 35-year-old victim that struck him in the face before running off in an unknown direction. The wounded man was transported by private means to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

An NYPD spokesman could not say what led up to the shooting on Tuesday.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Monday and asked for the public’s help in identifying him. He is described as having a dark complexion with a beard and mustache and was wearing a distinctive black T-shirt with “I’m the Boss” across the chest.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Aug. 10, the 113th Precinct has reported 224 felony assaults so far in 2025, nine more than the 215 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 4.2%, according to the latest CompStat report. It is the eighth shooting incident so far this year, matching the number reported at the same point in 2024, according to CompStat.