Gunman fires off multiple rounds at South Jamaica Houses NYCHA complex: NYPD

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are looking for a long-haired gunman who allegedly opened fire on a rooftop in the South Jamaica Houses NYCHA complex during the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Police say the unidentified man was in front of 107-33 159th St. just before 5 a.m., when he pulled out a firearm and fired it three times which activated the NYPD’s ShotSpotter Gunshot-Detection System nearby. Police from the 103rd Precinct responded to the location, but the gunman had run off in an unknown direction. Also unknown is who or what the stranger was shooting at.

There was no property damage or injuries reported as a result of the gunfire, a police spokesman said Friday.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect and described him as having a light complexion with long black hair, a thin mustache and a beard. He wore a white T-shirt and black jeans.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this reckless endangerment investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Aug. 3, the 103rd Precinct reported a half dozen shooting incidents so far in 2024, five fewer than the 11 shootings reported at the same point last year, a decline of 45.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report.