Three gunmen sought in carjacking on Long Island Expressway in Douglaston: NYPD

Police are looking for three gunmen who allegedly carjacked a BMW on the Long Island Expressway in Douglaston on Friday, Aug. 15.

Shots were fired on the Long Island Expressway during a carjacking in Douglaston early Friday morning.

Police say two men were traveling eastbound in a white BMW X6 approaching the Cross Island Parkway exit at around 3:47 a.m. when they were rammed from behind by a silver Porsche.

A 33-year-old man and a 31-year-old man got out of the BMW to inspect the damage when three suspects emerged from the Porsche, pulled out firearms, and confronted the two victims, an NYPD spokesman said. One of the perpetrators fired two shots in the air and proceeded to remove the necklaces the victims were wearing before driving off in the stolen BMW, while another suspect drove off in the Porsche eastbound on the Long Island Expressway.

Police from the 111th Precinct responded to a 911 call of shots fired at the location and found the two victims on the side of the highway. They were not injured during the encounter, according to a police spokesman.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Through Aug. 10, the 111th Precinct has reported 21 robberies so far in 2025, 14 fewer than the 35 reported at the same point last year, a decrease of 40%, according to the most recent CompStat report. The precinct reported two shooting incidents so far this year, one more than the one reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 100%, according to CompStat.