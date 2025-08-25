Holden hosts free back-to-school backpack giveaway in Maspeth

Council Member Robert Holden hosted an annual backpack giveaway in Maspeth last Wednesday, making back-to-school season “more exciting” by providing local families with free school supplies ahead of the start of the academic year.

Holden hosted the event at his district office at 58-38 69th St. on Wednesday, Aug. 20, teaming up with a number of local organizations to provide free school supplies ahead of the new school year.

His office teamed up with the Greater Ridgewood Youth Council, Maspeth Town Hall, Broadway Stages and Madison Square Garden for the annual giveaway, which Holden described as a “wonderful time with the community.”

Holden officials said he has been hosting the event since taking office in 2018 in order to help local families who don’t have enough money to afford expensive school supplies every year.

“Having adequate schools supplies will insure that every kid to school is on equal footing at the beginning of the year,” a spokesperson for Holden said.

The spokesperson attributed the annual event to Holden’ staff members Charlie Vavruska and Alicia Vaichunas, who inspired the annual giveaway when Holden first took office.

“Council Member Holden hopes his successor continues the event, and that more Council Members host a similar event,” Holden’s spokesperson said.

Holden, Vaichunas, the Republican nominee for District 30, and fellow Holden staffer Phil Wong, the Democratic nominee, are the frontrunners to replace the term-limited Holden this November.

Several other Queens Council Members, including Astoria Council Member Tiffany Cabán and Council Member Shekar Krishnan of District 25, have already held backpack giveaways during back-to-school season.