Housing lottery closing soon for 13 units in Briarwood, rent starts at $2,000

An affordable housing lottery for 13 units in a 7-story residential building at 143-26 84th Rd. in the Briarwood part of Jamaica will be coming to a close on Friday, Sept. 5.

The building features 42 total residences, with 29 being at market rate. The 13 units set aside are intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

Three of the units set aside are studios. The monthly rent for these units is $2,000. No more than two people can live in these residences, and they must combine for an annual income ranging from $75,669-$168,480.

Eight of the residences set aside are one-bedroom units, with a rent of $2,350 a month. Up to three people are allowed to live in each unit, as long as they collectively earn $89,966-$189,540 a year.

The last two units in the housing lottery are two-bedroom. They cost $2,716 a month in rent and are intended for as many as five people. The required combined annual income among residents of a unit is $107,623-$227,500.

Amenities within each unit include washers, dryers, dishwashers, energy-efficient appliances, air-conditioning, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, intercommunication devices and high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove, hot water and heat.

Other amenities available at the property include garages for assigned covered parking spaces, storage, valet trash collection, a recycling center, security cameras, package lockers and an accessible entrance. The building is also smoke-free and pet-friendly, with residents allowed to have pets that weigh no more than 20 pounds.

There are bus stops near the property for the Q20, Q25, Q44-SBS and Q46 lines. Other notable features within close proximity to 143-26 84th Rd. include the Briarwood Playground, P.S. 117 The Joyce Keld Briarwood School and M.S. 217Q Robert A. Van Wyck.

The building was designed by ARC Architecture and Design Studio and developed by Jacob Ashkenazie.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 143-26 84th Rd. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Sept. 5. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to MGNY Consulting, c/o 143-26 84th Rd., 109 E. 9th St., New York, NY 10003.