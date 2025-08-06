Human remains found along the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Glendale: NYPD

A DOT worker came across the skeletal remains of a human along the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Glendale on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are investigating after the skeletal remains of a human were discovered along the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Glendale on Wednesday morning.

A worker from the city’s Department of Transportation made the grisly discovery at around 10:40 a.m. on Aug. 6 in a grassy area on the westbound side of the highway near Highland Boulevard near the border between Queens and Brooklyn, according to authorities.

The remains were found wrapped in a black trash bag and were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death, an NYPD spokesman said Wednesday, adding that the gender and identity of the skeletal remains have not yet been determined. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.