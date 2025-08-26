Jackson Heights Mile sprints to the start line Aug. 30

This Saturday, 34th Avenue will transform into the borough’s signature speedway in Jackson Heights.

Queens Distance Runners (QDR), a grassroots running organization, is raring to host the fifth annual Jackson Heights Mile, a community-based running event that won the hearts of locals. Dozens of runners will descend on the Northern Playground, located at 33-61 94th St., for a day of friendly competition, fitness-based connections and adrenaline-laced fun.

The race will kick off at 10 a.m., with heats scheduled in half-hour increments. The renowned mile event is pace-inclusive, reflecting its mission to build a supportive environment for all participants. Following the race, runners and spectators will celebrate the annual occasion at a planned post-race festival.

This year, QDR is teaming up with the 34th Avenue Open Streets Coalition and NYC Kids RISE, highlighting the running team’s commitment to support what is considered the world’s most diverse neighborhood. The proceeds from the Jackson Heights Mile will be allocated to “college and career scholarships for students at P.S. 149 and P.S. 398 through NYC Kids Rise,” according to the registration page.

As of press time, the schedule of the Jackson Heights Mile includes:

Women/Men/Non-Binary (40+) – 10 a.m.

Women/Men/Non-Binary (20-39) – 10:30 a.m.

Kids Dash – 11 a.m.

Relay Race – 11:30 a.m.

Jackson Heights Competitive, Community Champions and Kids Mile – 12 p.m.

Starting at the Northern Playground, runners will begin their speedy journey down 94th Street, making a right turn at 34th Avenue. The majority of the race will be held at the tree-lined corridor of 34th Avenue from 94th Street to 76th Street. The first quarter mile is marked at 91st Street, followed by subsequent quarter miles at 86th Street, 81st Street and 76th Street, where runners charge towards the finish line from a sharp downhill.

Since 2015, QDR has built relationships with neighborhood-based organizations and police precincts throughout the borough. Among the supporters are the 115th NYPD Precinct and Queens Community Board 3, both of which have an essential presence in the Jackson Heights community. Their continued partnership is vital to the growth of the QDR racing calendar, signaling the need for increased accessibility to running.