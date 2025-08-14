Three men wanted in string of robberies in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Cops are looking for these three suspects who allegedly robbed two men in Jackson Heights and remain at large a month later.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are looking for three suspects who allegedly robbed two men in the neighborhood about an hour apart during the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 30.

Police say the first incident occurred around 3:20 a.m. when a 27-year-old cyclist was in front of 35-19 92nd St. Three strangers approached him and began to argue with the victim before one of them grabbed his bicycle while the others began to kick him repeatedly. They took his bike and forcibly removed his Samsung S20 cell phone before running off northbound on 92nd Street toward Northern Boulevard, police said.

The victim sustained pain in one of his legs from the kicking, but was not hospitalized as a result of the attack, according to the NYPD.

The three perpetrators struck again an hour later, just over a mile to the west, where they spotted their next victim on 72nd Street near Broadway, police said.

A 56-year-old man was in front of 37-29 72nd Street when one of the suspects placed an unidentified object on his back and demanded his personal property. The trio proceeded to forcibly remove his Samsung cell phone, a gold chain, approximately $300 in cash, his keys and wallet, which contained the victim’s credit and debit cards, police said.

The suspects ran off northbound on 72nd Street toward 37th Avenue. Unlike their first victim, the second man was not injured during the encounter, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspects on Aug. 12.

One suspect has a medium complexion and wore a black T-shirt, gray pants, white sneakers, and a gray baseball cap. The second perp has a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a Kansas City Royals jersey with the number 16 in white on the left shoulder, black shorts, white and black sneakers, a black baseball cap and was carrying a black backpack, police said. The third suspect is described as having a dark complexion, wearing a blue T-shirt, black sweatpants, black sneakers, and a blue baseball cap.







A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Aug. 10, the 115th Precinct has reported 186 robberies so far in 2025, 89 fewer than the 270 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 31.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also down in the precinct with 341 reported so far this year, 60 fewer than the 401 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 15%, according to CompStat.