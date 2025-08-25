Vibrant celebration marks Jamaica’s 63rd Independence Day at Queens Borough Hall

Dozens of people celebrated gathered at Queens Borough Hall to celebrate Jamaica’s 63rd Independence Day on Tuesday, Aug 19. Queens locals donned vibrant outfits in the colors of the Jamaican flag as they enjoyed plates of curry chicken, jerk chicken and rice and peas catered by Truth Restaurant and Lounge.

Jamaica’s Independence Day is Aug. 6, 1962, and Aug. 1, 1838, marks the day of emancipation for enslaved Jamaicans, as they gathered in churches and town centers to hear the Emancipation Proclamation.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, who is of Jamaican descent, shared that he’s proud of his heritage. “When we think about the blood, sweat, and tears shed for us to arrive at this moment, and I’m the proud son of a Jamaican… I’m always honored because my father became a citizen in 2020, so I stand on his shoulders on an evening like this and every day,” he said.

“Jamaican independence reminds us of the resilience and determination of the Jamaican people as well as the culture and rich lineage that they leave behind. New York has the largest population of Jamaican Americans in the United States of America,” he added.

Richards continued, adding that Jamaicans of all walks of life and career paths can be found throughout the world’s boroughs. “ From the Rockaways to Jamaica, you’ll find Jamaican business owners, educators, politicians, and doctors. Queens is known as the world’s borough because of its great diversity, and we are immensely proud—I’m proud to be a Jamaican and of our Jamaican American residents, who have greatly added to who we are as a borough.”

Following Richards’ remarks, guests were treated to a high-energy Caribbean dance performance by CarNYval Dancers. After the performance, a group of remarkable Jamaican Americans was honored with citations for their contributions to Queens and the greater Jamaican community.

Honorees included Courney Ffrench, artistic director of the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, Earnest Flowers, owners of Earnest Foods, a local health food grocery store, Fay D. Hill, founding board member of Volunteers for Springfield Park, Rhoderick Barrett owner of Truth Resturant and Lounge, Juliane Williams, president of Lefrack City Tenants Association and Kiara Paige, founder of CarNyval.

“We have a rich heritage and I am so honored to be a part of this heritage,” Flowers said. “Tonight I stand here and I receive this award not for myself, but for my daughter who is resting in heaven, and for all the people who inspire me and work with me daily. A proud Jamaican, I am one of many people, I say happy birthday, Jamaica,” Williams said.