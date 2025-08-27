Dance the day away: JCAL’s Making Moves Dance Festival returning in September

An annual dance festival celebrating Queens’ dance history is returning to the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (JCAL).

The Making Moves Dance Festival (MMDF) returns to Jamaica on Friday, Sept. 19. The free three-day festival runs through Sunday, Sept. 21. All performances begin at 7 p.m. at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, located at 153-10 Jamaica Ave.

This year’s MMDF lineup features 10 dance companies.

Selected choreographers include Trevor Ricardo Spencer Jr., a choreographer based in Rosedale; Aishwarya Madhav, an Indian classical dancer and Arts Educator; Careitha Davis, a Brooklyn native and professional dancer, choreographer and educator; Christian Alexander Phenix Warner is an interdisciplinary performing artist, choreographer, sound make, and educator; and Keerati Jinakunwiphat, a choreographer, dance artist,and teacher. Additionally, the festival will feature tap dance artist Tommy Wasiuta, Japanese-American artist Jesse Obremski, Ghanaian-American dancer Nhyira Oforiwaa Asante, Sofía Forero, Nicolas Fiery, Sahasra Sambamoorthi and Ahtoy Juliana.

Commissioned artists will present new 30- to 45-minute works, while Emerging Artists and Early-Career Artists will present 15- to 25-minute works. Following an open call, a panel of professional jurors selected the lineup.

Mai Lê, an accomplished dance artist, educator, and curator, serves as Project Manager for MMDF 2025.

MMDF is now in its 15th year of production and will follow its tradition of celebrating past choreographers during the festival. In this year’s iteration, JCAL will present Sahasra Sambamoorthi of the Indian classical dance company Navatman.

“Dance brings seismic energy into our world,” JCAL Artistic Director Courtney Ffrench said. “I’m bubbling with excitement over this season’s Making Moves Dance Festival. The choreographers and dancers are once again diverse in style and culture. For fifteen years, JCAL has promised and delivered dance to downtown Jamaica, Queens, and it continues to grow as a premier dance event. I’ll be dancing in my seat for sure.”