JCAL to host free open house for its upcoming semester of fall art classes on September 13

The Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (JCAL) has announced its upcoming Fall Art classes.

JCAL is hosting a free open house for its 12-week fall semester of art classes on Saturday, Sept. 13, from noon to 3 p.m. The classes begin on Sept. 20th and run until Dec. 13, and pricing ranges from $299 to $369.

Saturday’s event will feature open studios with JCAL’s teaching artists. Attendees will get a feel for classes through demos, hands-on activities, and an opportunity to chat with teaching artists and staff.

September’s classes include beginner cartooning and animation, piano, and drawing and painting for ages 4-18

Below is more information about JCAL’s fall classes:

Drawing and Painting with Erica Purnell

(Ages 4-7) and (Ages 8-12)

Young artists will experience a class on multiple mediums, including watercolor, acrylics, pen, in,k collage, and print making. Kids will complete hands-on projects while learning essential art skills, including color mixing and composition.

Beginner and Intermediate Piano with Marc Adams

Ages 5-8 and Ages 9-12

Jazz and soul pianist Marc Adams will teach youngsters the joy of learning to play the piano. This course is designed for youngsters with little to no prior music experience. Each 45-minute session combines games, hands-on practice, and an exploration of music theory.

Cartooning and Animation with Alex Shapiro

Ages 8-12 and Ages 13-18

Professional cartoonist Alex Shapiro will teach creative youngsters how to turn their doodles into dynamic stories. Students will learn the concepts of visual storytelling by creating original characters, comic strips, and illustrations. They’ll also learn both traditional and digital techniques, including hand-drawn cel animation, whiteboard animation, and cut-paper techniques.