González-Rojas announces distribution of more than 2,500 free backpacks in western Queens

Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas poses with staff members and volunteers at the Corona backpack giveaway. Photo courtesy of Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas.

Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas has announced that she has distributed more than 2,500 free backpacks to Queens students across five community giveaways held throughout back-to-school season in August.

González-Rojas partnered with elected officials across the borough to give away thousands of free backpacks ahead of the new academic year, hosting community events in Corona, Jackson Heights, Astoria, East Elmhurst and Woodside throughout August.

González-Rojas praised colleagues at the city, state and federal level for helping to “kick off the school year” for students across Queens. She added that the giveaway events also help local residents to build a sense of community with their neighbors.

“These events are not only about providing backpacks and resources, but also about creating a welcoming space for families to connect with neighbors during what continues to be a very difficult time in our country,” González-Rojas said in a statement.

She added that the giveaways offered local residents a “safe, supportive space” in the face of ICE raids carried out by the Trump Administration. She also said the events provided an uplifting experience for students in the face of the Trump Administration’s “devastating budget cuts.”

“At a time when families are facing challenges due to the Trump administration’s devastating budget cuts, these gatherings provided not just a fun and uplifting experience to support our students as they head back to school, but also an opportunity to listen to and support our families.”

González-Rojas partnered with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Assembly Member Catalina Cruz and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards for a giveaway at 40-04 National St. in Corona on Aug. 11 before partnering again with Cruz and Ocasio-Cortez again on Aug. 12 for a giveaway at the 34th Avenue Open Street in Jackson Heights. Council Member Shekar Krishnan also joined the Aug. 12 giveaway.

She joined Ocasio-Cortez and Council Member Tiffany Cabán for giveaways Astoria’s Woodtree Playground on Aug. 19 before joining both Ocasio-Cortez and Cabán for another event at East Elmhurst’s Gorman Playground a day later.

González-Rojas hosted a final giveaway outside the NYCHA Cornerstone Community Center at 50-19 Broadway in Woodside on Aug. 22, partnering with the Hispanic Federation.

She also contributed backpacks to Sleepy Da Barber’s BBQ Give Back Block Party in Jackson Heights, First Baptist Church of East Elmhurst, Moving Up Children Center in Corona, and the Community Education Council (CEC) for New York City School District 30.

U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez and State Sen. Mike Gianaris also partnered with González-Rojas for the giveaway events.

Velázquez said in a statement that back-to-school season can be a stressful time for students and families and said she was proud to support community giveaways.

“Every child deserves to walk into the classroom with confidence, ready to learn and dream big. For too many families, back-to-school season brings more stress than celebration,” Velázquez said in a statement.

Richards, meanwhile, said the free events were about “showing up” for families across Queens.

“Here in Queens, we show up for our families. That’s exactly what our backpack giveaways are all about, because every Queens student deserves to start the school year on a positive note,” Richards said.

Krishnan said he understands the financial burden that back-to-school season places on families across the city.

“No child should have to go back to school without the school supplies they need; I’m proud that our offices are providing students with the tools they need to succeed this school year,” Krishnan said in a statement.

Cabán, on the other hand, said it is a “blessing” to be able to provide so many children with vital supplies ahead of the new school year, while Gianaris said was “proud” to partner with González-Rojas and Velázquez to ensure that students are starting the new year off on the “right foot.”