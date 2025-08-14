Weekend brunch just got a touch of Peruvian flair with Kantu’s latest addition to their menu, offering guests the opportunity to indulge in the hearty and delicious breakfast dishes that Peru has to offer.

The restaurant, located at 105-07 Metropolitan Ave., in Forest Hills, underwent a renovation earlier this year, filling the space with Peruvian-based artwork, plenty of flowers, and a sleek and modern vibe. Now, the restaurant has even more to share with its delicious brunch offerings, including authentic dishes like Lomito al Jugo and Sauchicha Huachaa.

“We had the opportunity to move to Forest Hills, and the location is much bigger,” said Renzo Chumbiauca, Kantu’s owner. “The great thing about this area, it’s right by the theater [Cinemart Cinemas], as well as [Forest Hills Stadium], so it’s a really nice neighborhood. We love it.”

Kantu first opened in Middle Village in 2017, before moving to their Forest Hills location in 2021. The space is known for its authentic Peruvian dishes, a wide selection of wines from around the world, along with tasty and unique pisco-based cocktails. The space has wine from countries all over the world, from Peru to Portugal, Italy, France, Argentina and Mexico, among others. With a vast background in winery as a sommelier, Chumbiauca wanted to offer guests an elevated experience, from food to drink.

“Sometimes when you go to a Peruvian restaurant, you usually find only one or two or three options in wine,” said Chumbiauca. “We want people to have more variety when they come here, with wine from different countries, and letting them pair food with wine, or depending on how they feel, and what they want to drink that day.”

While their breakfast dishes have always been a special offering available at the space, the weekend brunch addition gives guests the opportunity to enjoy Saturday or Sunday brunch with friends and family beyond early morning hours to cap the end of the long week with warm vibes, great drinks, and delicious food.

The space is known for its array of ceviche dishes along with hearty dishes like Beef Lomo Saltado, Chicharron de Calamar and Leche De Tigre. However, their breakfast menu has always offered yet another peek into Peruvian culture as it’s generally the heartiest meal in Peruvian households. For brunch, guests can explore dishes like Creamy Aji de Gallina, Arroz con Pato, Tender Seco de Cabrito and Tamal D Pollo o Chancho. Some of their specialty cocktails to try are their Pisco Sour, along with drinks like the Pinata, made with pineapple-infused Pisco, ginger syrup and pineapple juice. Their Flamingo Dream is also a must-try, made with Peruvian Pisco, purple corn and champagne. During brunch, guests can also try classic cocktails like mojitos, margaritas and mezcalitas, or try a pitcher of Sangria for the table.

Brunch is available every Saturday and Sunday, and the space is open for lunch and dinner daily, from noon to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

To learn more about their weekly specials and menu, visit their website or follow them at @kanturestaurant