Lavazza is getting ready to serve tennis fans their coffee fix as the Italian brand has been named the official coffee sponsor for the 2025 U.S. Open.

The star-studded annual tennis event, held at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, is a major event for the Queens borough as visitors from all over the world get ready to explore the sights, sounds and tastes of the world’s most diverse borough. With delicious cuisine being served in the stadium as the festivities of the upcoming weeks take place, the Italian coffee brand offers the perfect pick-me-up or end-of-meal treat with their special menu offerings for the event.

The official coffee sponsor’s Coffeetail bar will be prominently located in the U.S. Open’s Main Food Village, starting with Fan Week on Aug. 18 and continuing throughout the entire tournament until Sept. 8. Fans can sip on handcrafted coffee classics along with coffee-inspired cocktails. Some of their delicious offering include Lavazza’s iconic Espresso Martinis along with a new Iced Tiramisu, made with Lavazza’s premium cold brew, chocolate syrup and mascarpone mousse, as well as classic staples like cappuccinos, iced Americanos, and much more.

The Coffeetail bar will also have special opportunities to win exclusive merchandise, coffee packs, and new flavor blends when they step inside the Lavazza promo booth for a spin-to-win experience hosted by Luigi, the brand’s Lavazza robot. Fans also have the chance to face off with the lovable robot in a quick tennis match on Court 6 and get a printed selfie to commemorate the fun experience.

In addition to their offering at the U.S Open, the coffee brand is presently hosting a sweepstakes for a chance to win tickets to the U.S Open, which is open to enter until Aug. 19. To learn more about their sweepstakes or their offerings at the U.S Open, visit their Instagram at @lavazzausa.