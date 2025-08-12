Sen. Liu and Tzu Chi Foundation hosting free vision screening and eyeglasses giveaway Aug. 17

State Sen. John Liu’s office and the Tzu Chi Foundation are hosting a free vision screening and eyeglasses giveaway this weekend.

The event, which is open to all ages, is on Sunday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at NYCHA’s Bland Houses Playground at Prince Street and 40th Road in Flushing. Registration is required for the vision screenings and eyeglasses giveaways. To make an appointment, click here or call 718-765-6675.

The program is part of the Tzu Chi New York Vision Mobile Clinic’s Vision to Succeed Program. The mobile clinic is staffed with licensed optometrists and fully equipped with ophthalmic equipment, allowing for free vision screenings and prescription eyeglasses.

Liu said this event allows his constituents not to have to pay for normally costly eyeglasses vision screenings, saving on household expenses. “No one should go without eyecare simply because they can’t afford an exam or glasses, so we’re proud to bring these services directly to our community so that everyone, no matter their income, can have the chance at a bright future,” Liu said.

“The Tzu Chi Mobile Clinic is committed to providing essential vision services that can dramatically improve quality of life. Good vision is a fundamental need for our daily lives, yet too many in our community go without the proper eye care due to cost and access barriers. We are happy to bring this service to our community,” added Richard Yang, DDS, Tzu Chi Vision Mobile Public Relations Director.

Bland Houses Tenant Association President Bridget Marachlian added that she is grateful that Liu and the foundation are bringing this vital service to the community.

“Access to free vision screenings and eyeglasses means more than just clearer sight; it means opportunity, independence and an improved quality of life for our residents,” Marachlian said. “This event is a shining example of what can be achieved when compassion and community partnership come together to serve those in need.”