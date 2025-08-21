New Jersey man charged in collision that killed pedestrian in Queens Village: NYPD

A New Jersey truck driver was arrested on and charged in connection with a collision that killed a Queens Village man in January.

A New Jersey motorist was arrested and charged in connection with a collision that killed a Queens Village man around the corner from his home in late January.

Fritz Dupresil, 51, on New Street in Jersey City, was booked at the 105th Precinct nearly seven months after he allegedly struck and killed 29-year-old Kevin Thoral as he was crossing Hillside Avenue just a block from his home on Hollis Court Boulevard on the morning of Jan. 31.

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that Dupresil was behind the wheel of a white 2018 Freightliner box truck that was traveling northbound on 212th Street and was attempting to make a left turn onto Hillside Avenue when he allegedly slammed into Toral at the intersection at around 6:20 a.m.

Police from the 105th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection, where they found Thoral lying on the roadway with trauma to his body. EMS rushed him to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in Flushing, where he was pronounced dead a short while later.

Dupresil remained at the scene of the fatal collision and was not injured. He was arrested just after noon on Wednesday, Aug. 20, and charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care. He received a desk appearance ticket and was ordered to return to Queens Criminal Court on Sept. 9.