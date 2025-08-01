More than $2.5M worth of marijuana confiscated during raids in Maspeth, Long Island City: DA

Six people were arrested after the Queens DA’s office and other law enforcement agents executed search warrants on trucks and storage facilities in Maspeth and Long Island City.

An unlicensed interstate cannabis operation that transported thousands of pounds of marijuana and other illegal products from California to Queens was smashed following a search of two trucks and two storage locations in Maspeth and Long Island City, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday.

Six people were arrested and charged, and more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana, with a street value of approximately $2.5 million, was confiscated, as well as hundreds of packages of cannabis products during a multi-agency operation.

Emerson Ramos Garcia, 24, of Clearview Expressway in Bayside; Jose Carbajal Enamorado, 24, of 89th Street in Jackson Heights; Erzhena Mitupova, 34, and Anna Migalm 47, both of Talbot Street in Kew Gardens, were arraigned July 31 along with Eduardo Lopez, 29, and Courtney Ferguson, 40, both of Mott Street in Manhattan, on a criminal court complaint charging them with criminal possession of cannabis in the first degree.

“As alleged, the defendants ran a large-scale operation, illegally transporting thousands of pounds of illicit cannabis into this borough,” Katz said. “The seizure of these types of THC products that are sold illegally very often lead to harm in our communities. It is the reason that legal shops go through a rigorous approval process by the state.”

According to the investigation and the charges, intelligence operations began in April into the ongoing illegal transportation and sale of cannabis products from California to Queens. The product was transported via tractor-trailer-style trucks and delivered to a SecureSpaces self-storage unit on Borden Avenue in Maspeth. Defendants Lopez and Ramos Garcia allegedly received these deliveries at the storage location on a weekly basis. The product would then be divided and transferred to either a storage unit, a distributor, or customer vehicles.On July 30, at around 11:10 a.m., Ramos Garcia was observed arriving at the loading dock in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck. Multiple cardboard boxes were allegedly loaded into the pickup, and defendant Carbajal Enamamorado entered the front passenger seat before Ramos Garcia drove away.

That same day, at around 12:10 p.m., defendant Migal arrived at the self-storage facility driving a white Volvo semi-tractor trailer bearing a California license plate. The Volvo had a trailer attached to the truck bearing a Maine license plate. Defendant Mitupova was in the passenger seat of the Volvo. Migal and Mitupova were greeted by Carbajal Enamorado, Lopez, and defendant Ferguson. Lopez and Ferguson then allegedly began to unload the truck, removing multiple boxes and bringing them inside the storage facility. At around 5 p.m. that same day, the court authorized search warrants for the Dodge Ram, the Volvo, the storage unit, and an additional storage facility on 30th Street in Long Island City. Officers recovered 1,847.70 pounds of THC flower, including hundreds of one-pound pre-packaged bags, as well as hundreds of pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes, 998.50 pounds of THC vape pens and a vacuum seal machine for packaging and distribution.

“This was an alleged cross-country criminal enterprise that brought more than a ton of illicit marijuana and other cannabis products into New York City for illegal sale on our streets — undermining legitimate businesses,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. “These traffickers showed complete disregard for the law, exploited the integrity of licensed marijuana marketplaces, and put Maspeth and Long Island City residents at risk with unregulated poisons.”

A check with the New York State Office of Cannabis Management revealed that none of the defendants, nor either of the storage facilities, possessed a license to sell cannabis in the state.

New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda thanked the Queens DA’s office and the Drug Enforcement Agency New Jersey Division for collaborating with his office during the investigation.

“Together, we remain committed to protecting our communities and ensuring public safety, illegal unlicensed marijuana operations not only jeopardize the health and well-being of our neighborhoods, but also undermine the legal framework designed to bring economic and social benefits to New York City. By working together, we’re holding bad actors accountable and helping build safer, healthier communities for all.”

Queens Criminal Court Judge Glenda Hernandez ordered the defendants to return to court on various dates in September and October. If convicted, they each face a potential maximum of 2 ⅓ to seven years in prison.

“Thanks to my Crime Strategies and Intelligence Bureau, in close collaboration with the New York City Sheriff, NYPD, and the DEA, none of these unregulated products will be used to poison New York City residents,” Katz said.